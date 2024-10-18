sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One sudeng token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $113.27 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00250519 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01072094 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $43,986,695.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

