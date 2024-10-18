Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

