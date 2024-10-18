Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $204.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

