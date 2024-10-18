Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $25.94 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $142,526,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $518.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.22. The company has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

