Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 13,764 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 558,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $705.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

