Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $498.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $341.90 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

