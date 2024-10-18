Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 42,240 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 2.89% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $107,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $158.74.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

