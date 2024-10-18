Summit Materials’ (SUM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

SUM opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

