Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 709.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 838,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

