Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $17.40. Super Hi International shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 2,751 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

