Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

