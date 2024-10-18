Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 2.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,696,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

