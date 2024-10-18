Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $477,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

