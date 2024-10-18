Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $389.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

