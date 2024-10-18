Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

