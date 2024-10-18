Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

