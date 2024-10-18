Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 468,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 687,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of £20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($43,353.36). 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

