Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.84 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 160.90 ($2.10). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 160.15 ($2.09), with a volume of 16,292,781 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

