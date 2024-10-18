TD Cowen Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $114.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $131.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.92.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Down 1.3 %

ARCB opened at $104.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.