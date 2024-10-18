TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 11.2 %
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
