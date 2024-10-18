TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 11.2 %

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$6.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.