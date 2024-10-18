Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,132 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,083,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $57.00 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

