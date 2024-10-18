Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.86. The company has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

