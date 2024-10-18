Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.60 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -370.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

