Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 2,274.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,965 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lithium Americas worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

