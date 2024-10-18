Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $158.31 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

