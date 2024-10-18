Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 35428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 320,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

