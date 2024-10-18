Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Outlook for ACI Q4 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 852,857 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

