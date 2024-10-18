Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.58 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $402,581.83 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,348,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,838,186 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

