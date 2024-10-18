Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.