TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFI. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

