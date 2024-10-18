TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFI. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.