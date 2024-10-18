The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $123,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,769,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after buying an additional 141,565 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in AES by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

