The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 175.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

