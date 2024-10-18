The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,966 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 634,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 577,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

