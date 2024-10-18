The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.97 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 308,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.