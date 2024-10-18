The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

