The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.88 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 401,599 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The company has a market cap of £411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Harris acquired 30,000 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,772.79). 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

