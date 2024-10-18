The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $387.74. 142,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

