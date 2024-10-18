The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 166,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.