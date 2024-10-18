Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,228 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $185.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

