thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.44. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1,597 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.