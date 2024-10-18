(TLN) (NYSE:TLN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of (TLN) (NYSE:TLN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.10% from the company’s previous close.

TLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on (TLN) from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BWS Financial increased their price target on (TLN) from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of (TLN) in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on (TLN) from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of (TLN) in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Shares of (TLN) stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $171.68. 1,376,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.51. (TLN) has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

(TLN) (NYSE:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. (TLN) had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that (TLN) will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in (TLN) stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in (TLN) (NYSE:TLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a United States-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

