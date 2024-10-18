Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stephens

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of TOST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,448. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,562 shares of company stock valued at $21,982,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

