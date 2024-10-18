Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155.04 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00007613 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion and $155.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,853.96 or 0.99913949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006294 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,427,090 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,393,247.622357 with 2,539,264,864.9436073 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.18572281 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 579 active market(s) with $183,927,499.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

