TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.91. 139,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 719,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 66.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TORM by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 964,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TORM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

