Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.91.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.