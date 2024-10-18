Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.91.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $298.32 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.