Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,525.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.67. Elys BMG Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
