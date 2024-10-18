Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 95,197 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,239 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,102,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359,191. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $114.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.