Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.