TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 5,472 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,402.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,353.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,301.89. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $321,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $2,856,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 5,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,448.41.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
